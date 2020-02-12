Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of LPL Financial worth $85,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,733,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 422,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 103,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.91. 13,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,662. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,744. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

