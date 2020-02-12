Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 210.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.63% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $75,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter.

SHO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. 90,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,758. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.84%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

