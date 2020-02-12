Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 109,481 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $74,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.53. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,458. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.