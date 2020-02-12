Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 150,695 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,464 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,695 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.98% of Independent Bank worth $73,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,894,000 after purchasing an additional 450,532 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 712,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 58,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 129,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. G.Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.68. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $102,216.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,775 shares of company stock worth $1,816,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

