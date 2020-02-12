Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,903,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Azul worth $78,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.91. 259,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,530. Azul SA has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of -0.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

