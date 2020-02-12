Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of LogMeIn worth $83,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 12.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.55. 179,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58. LogMeIn Inc has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 305.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.13.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.