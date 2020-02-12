Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.30% of Minerals Technologies worth $81,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,937. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Minerals Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

MTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.