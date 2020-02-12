Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Eldorado Resorts worth $86,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ERI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $28,388,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 662,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 466,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,835,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $989,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ERI shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

ERI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. 1,110,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $65.83.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

