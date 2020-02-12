Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 69,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.66% of Saia worth $82,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Saia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 247,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $13,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $97.05. 5,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

