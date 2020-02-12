Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of AT&T worth $166,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after buying an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,813,000 after buying an additional 931,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 23,749,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,005,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.