Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,767 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $82,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 9,148.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,713,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

