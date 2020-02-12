Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,631 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $148,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.1% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.88. 6,746,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $256.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

