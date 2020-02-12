Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,607,452 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of AutoNation worth $76,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 123.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 99,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

