Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,738 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of UniFirst worth $83,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNF traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $206.29. 4,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.75 and a 200-day moving average of $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.69.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $154,444.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,161.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $866,230 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

