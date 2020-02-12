Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 222,341 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 222,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Associated Banc worth $72,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 56.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $163,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 426.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Associated Banc by 11.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

NYSE ASB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.43. 39,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. Associated Banc Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $65,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,566 shares in the company, valued at $469,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 5,800 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $313,370. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.