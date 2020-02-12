Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 229,582 Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,427,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.53% of Fate Therapeutics worth $86,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,812.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,355,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,714 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 11,216,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,197,000 after buying an additional 857,143 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after buying an additional 586,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 840,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 331,589 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,473.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 471,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

