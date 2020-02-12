Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 294,742 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294,742 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Clean Harbors worth $88,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,898,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 16,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,451. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $88.01.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

