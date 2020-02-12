Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 387,003 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387,003 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $78,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after acquiring an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,684,000 after buying an additional 228,381 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. 517,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,683,032. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

