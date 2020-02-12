Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 525,150 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $71,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,220. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

