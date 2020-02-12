Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,833 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Waste Management worth $71,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,836.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,484 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after buying an additional 976,898 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 398.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 899,152 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $125.47.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

