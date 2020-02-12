Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,401 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $86,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 137,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $158.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $159.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average is $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

