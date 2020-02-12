Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 78,383 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.90% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $83,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

