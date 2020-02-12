Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $220,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,517.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,428.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,294.11. The company has a market cap of $1,047.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.