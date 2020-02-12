Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,683 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Masimo worth $79,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 45.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $3,764,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $181.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,694. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

