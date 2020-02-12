Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.21% of Mantech International worth $71,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.13. 104,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,038. Mantech International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

