Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Synopsys worth $88,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 942,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $21,854,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $6,447,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.42. 446,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.64 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

