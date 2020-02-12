VikkyToken (VIKKY) Achieves Market Cap of $4,755.00

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. VikkyToken has a market capitalization of $4,755.00 and approximately $13,217.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VikkyToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.03535790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00255630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00143188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002937 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VikkyToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VikkyToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.