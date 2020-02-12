Vinci SA (EPA:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.20 ($121.16).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of DG stock opened at €104.85 ($121.92) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.27. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($103.26).

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

