Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $35.00 at TD Securities

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.28. 598,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $36.73.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

