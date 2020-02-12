Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.34.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

