Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 96,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,350,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.