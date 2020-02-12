Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,285. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76. Visa has a 12-month low of $141.25 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

