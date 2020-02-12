Visa (NYSE:V) Receives News Impact Score of 1.00

Media stories about Visa (NYSE:V) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Visa earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the credit-card processor an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Visa’s analysis:

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

NYSE V traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,713,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $404.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $141.25 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

