Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $42,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

