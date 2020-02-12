Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 10,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

VST stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

