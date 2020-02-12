VNT Chain Market Cap Hits $4.88 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One VNT Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $479,721.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.93 or 0.03511081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00144371 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bibox and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

