VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Update

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.86. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 93.53% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

