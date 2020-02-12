Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at UBS Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOD. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

VOD opened at GBX 152.08 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.35.

In related news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

