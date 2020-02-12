Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 2.6% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. 29,634,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,259,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

