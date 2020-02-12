Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $19,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 385.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

NYSE VMC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.16. 64,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average is $142.95. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

