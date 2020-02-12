W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Acquires 511 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. 713,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,572 shares of company stock worth $8,329,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

