W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 11,475 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

PFF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,375. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

