W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Decreases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Boeing by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,933,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.12. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.54, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

