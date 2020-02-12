W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.32% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,633,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 79,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,928. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.31. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0967 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from iShares New York Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

