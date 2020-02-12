W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $18.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $18,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 815,143 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

