W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Ryanair stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.96. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

