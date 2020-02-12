W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $1.69 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,890,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,466,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,678,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

