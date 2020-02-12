W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Invests $3.03 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $51.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1,960.36. 472,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,997.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,965.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,640.54 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

