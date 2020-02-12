W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,096,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,833,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 219,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 72,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,985,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,231.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,820 shares of company stock worth $1,713,902. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

