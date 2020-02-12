W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 2.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

Shares of UTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.18. 5,769,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,878. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

